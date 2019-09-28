Earlier this week, Aaron Carter shared a Notes app screenshot, requesting for the public to leave him alone, as people have apparently been calling the police to verify his mental stability. In a contradictory move, he then went on Adam22's "No Jumper" podcast to discuss all the accusations that he's been making against his family members. Recently, Aaron alleged that his late sister sexually abused him from the ages of 10 to 13. He has also been fiercely campaigning on Twitter to get his brother, Nick, acknowledged as a serial rapist. Nick's responded to these accusations by obtaining a restraining order from his brother - who had apparently threatened to harm Nick's wife and unborn child - which resulted in Aaron having to get rid of his collection of firearms.

On "No Jumper", Aaron also shared his thoughts on one of the world's biggest trending topics at the moment: Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial. "But I still like Danny," he said, referring to Tekashi's birth name, Daniel Hernandez. "I still support Danny. If I had Treyway fucking getting me involved in all this shit, I'd be like 'yo, what the fuck man. You put me in all this shit to make me look like I'm something that I'm not, of course I'm gonna rat.'"

Perhaps Danny served as the inspiration behind Aaron's latest antic of acquiring a massive face tattoo. The tat of the Greek mythological monster, Medusa, takes up almost the entire left side of the former child star's face. If you look closer, one can notice a shocking resemblance to the Rihanna's 2013 GQ cover in which she posed as Medusa. However, in the caption for his mirror selfie showing off the tattoo, there is no mentioning of RiRi. The caption simply reads, "I'M THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CAN'T BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME."

In light of Aaron's past disclosure of his mental health and substance abuse issues, his recent behaviour is concerning. In an Instagram live session while getting his tattoo, he snapped at a follower who asked when he's going to get sober. "I am sober you f*cking numbf*ck," he said before reaching for his bong.