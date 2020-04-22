It looks like Aaron Carter is officially becoming a daddy, as the former pop star confirmed that his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, is pregnant with his child. Aaron and Melanie's relationship has been a bit of a roller coaster ride ever since they went public back in January. Their most recent drama involved an alleged physical altercation between them last month, which landed Melanie in jail on felony domestic violence charges. In a series of tweets, Aaron implied that the incident had occurred after he tried to break up with her for allegedly cheating on him. He also insisted to TMZ that, although Melanie had told him she was pregnant, there was no chance they would be getting back together. He accused her of lying about her pregnancy, and the following day, he declared that he was single.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

However, it appears that the two of them have been able to work out their differences, as the singer confirmed over Instagram live on Tuesday that Melanie is pregnant with their first child. “Obviously I have a baby on the way,” he told his viewers, after showing them Melanie's positive pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure."

“This is the official announcement, we’re pregnant,” he added. “This is what we both want," Aaron said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

