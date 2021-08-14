Just a couple of months ago, Aaron Carter fought Lamar Odom in what turned out to be a pretty embarrassing boxing match. Odom won the match easily, and it should come as no surprise when you consider the height difference between these two. Despite the loss, Carter has been adamant about fighting again, and it appears as though he already has an opponent. Of course, we are talking about former baseball player Lenny Dykstra.

Dykstra has been talking a lot of smack this past week, although, in a new interview with TMZ, Carter said thanks but no thanks to the 58-year-old. Carter would much rather fight someone who is closer to him in age, and Dykstra does not fit that bill whatsoever.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv

Instead, Carter is looking to go up against the likes of Soulja Boy, who has toyed with the idea of boxing in the past. Carter is very confident he can defeat Soulja, who will probably tell you he's the first rapper to ever throw a punch.

"Honestly, I would call out somebody, I would probably call out Soulja Boy, but I would rip him apart," Carter said. "Here’s the thing -- he just won’t respond. Because a lot of these guys in the industry, that do the same thing I do, they almost like to pretend I don’t exist. And, that’s because my record sells, and my numbers, and my concerts, and 26 years of longevity scares them, it threatens them."

As for Dykstra, it remains to be seen what he will decide to do now that it has been revealed that Carter wants nothing to do with him. A Carter Vs. Dykstra fight was a bit of a stretch, to begin with, although when you consider the current state of boxing, nothing is off-limits at this point.

Let us know who you think would win between Soulja Boy and Carter, in the comments below.

[Via]