Former pop star Aaron Carter is having quite the week. The "I Want Candy" singer's career began when he was just a child following in the footsteps of his older brother, Backstreet Boys crooner Nick Carter. However, throughout the years Aaron has battled substance abuse and mental health issues, and in recent weeks he revealed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and a multiple personality disorder.

This week, we reported on Nick's public announcement that both he and his sister filed a restraining order against Aaron because of his instability. Nick shared on Twitter that Aaron expressed "thoughts and intentions" of killing Nick's pregnant wife and their unborn child. This caused Aaron to release a string of scathing tweets with accusations that Nick physically abuses women and is an accused rapist.

On Thursday, Aaron's accusations against his siblings continued, as he revealed shocking allegations. Leslie Carter, Nick and Aaron's 25-year-old sister, died of a drug overdose in 2012, but Aaron took to Twitter to tell the world that she allegedly repeatedly raped him when he was a child. He wrote, "My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old...."

"My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications and I was absused not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old," he added. "And my brother absused me my whole life." To further target his brother, Aaron even tweeted to Wendy Williams, asking that she speak about the three women who allegedly filed police reports against the Backstreet Boys singer. Nick has not commented on his brother's latest accusations.