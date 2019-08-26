Yesterday marked 18 years since the tragic death of Aaliyah when the singer's plane from the islands to Florida went down killing six people in total. Weeks before the singer's anniversary of death, Madame Tussauds debuted a wax figure in memory of the "Rock The Boat" singer that was well received by fans and family. Unfortunately, some individuals have taken their time with the figure too far since Aaliyah's team issued a statement on Twitter asking for people to respect the figure that resides in Las Vegas.

In the images below, you can see that some fans have changed Aaliyah's hair and one fan was even caught putting lipgloss on the wax figure. "We ask kindly that anyone visiting the Aaliyah wax figure @TussaudsVegas please treat it with respect, this has been a lot of years of hard work by her fans petitioning and her family’s @RAD_6 support ! Below is inappropriate and unacceptable #TeamAaliyah," read the tweet.

Aaliyah's wax figure resembles her outfit from the 2001 video "Try Again."