Fans waited years to simply enjoy Aaliyah's music on platforms like YouTube and Spotify. Last year, Blackground Records, founded by her uncle Barry Hankerson, announced their deal with EMPIRE to release Aaliyah's back catalog, as well as future releases. Her first three albums made their way to DSPs last summer, and capping off 2021 was a posthumous single titled, "Poison" ft The Weeknd.



George De Sota/Liaison/Getty Images

"Poison" served as the first single off of the posthumous album, Unstoppable. Rumblings have offered hints as to who has worked on the project but Barry Hankerson recently confirmed a few of the features, along with a confirmation of when to expect the project. Unstoppable will boast other appearances from a few industry heavy-hitters including Drake and Future.

"One of the songs that’s out now is doing incredibly well. And that’s the song that she did with Weeknd," he said during an appearance on The Geno Jones Show. As Uproxx noted, the song reached over 5 million streams on Spotify alone since its release in late December. "Because of that success, we think it’ll only get better with people such as Ne-Yo and Snoop Dogg, Future, and Drake — one of her biggest fans. Those are the features that’ll be on the record and that’ll be out in January.”

A release date has yet to be confirmed but we will keep you posted.