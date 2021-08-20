After years of dispute between the label Blackground Records and the Estate of Aaliyah, the legendary singer's One in a Million is finally on streaming platforms. Fan collectively lost their minds on social media in response to the news.

The album contains some of Aaliyah's most popular songs including “One in a Million,” "Hot Like Fire," "If Your Girl Only Knew,” and more.

"I knew Aaliyah was a good woman when she made 'If Your Girl Only Knew' and embarrassed that man instead of being a pick me," one fan wrote on Twitter, Friday.



George De Sota / Getty Images

Aaliyah was also assisted by some of hip hop's biggest names at the time including Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Slick Rick, Jermaine Dupri, and Treach.

For many younger music fans who have grown up listening to music through streaming platforms, this could be their first chance to truly dive into Aaliyah's discography.

"We love you forever & always Aaliyah!" another user tweeted. "I'm so glad this is just the start of the general public getting to hear through your music just why we celebrate & go so hard for your legacy each & everyday!"

Check out more reactions from fans below.