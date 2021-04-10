Aaliyah's name began trending shortly after the news of DMX's passing. Aaliyah's mother, Diane Haughton, took to Instagram after news of the rapper's death where she shared an uplifting tribute reflecting on his legacy and the positive impact he left on many lives across the world.



Mel/Getty Images

"Earl you had and still have a heart of gold," Haughton said in the statement. "You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally!"

Aaliyah and DMX remained close friends until her death in 2001, having starred alongside each other in Romeo Must Die. They later collaborated with each other for the movie's soundtrack on the song, "Back In One Piece." Following her death, DMX appeared in the video for "Miss You" where he shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late singer.

DMX tragically passed away after he was placed on life support for nearly a week. His family released a statement yesterday confirming the news after a week's worth of misinformation spread across the internet concerning X's health.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

We'll keep you updated on information regarding any memorial services or vigils.

R.I.P. DMX.