It's always a toss-up when wax museums tackle beloved celebrities. Madame Tussauds is a world-renowned brand that, for the most part, has been able to duplicate the images of some of our favorite famous figures, including characters, in their many international locations. Earlier this month we reported that their museum in Las Vegas would be revealing their model of late singer Aaliyah, and on Wednesday they shared her wax figure during a special unveiling ceremony.

Four days from now will mark 18 years since the singer lost her life in a plane crash as she and her team were attempting to leave the islands and return to Florida. They had just filmed the music video for Aaliyah's single "Rock the Boat" when a series of unfortunate events caused the plane to go down. Six people died in the wreck. Aaliyah was 22-years-old.

Her memory has lived on through her music, and Madame Tussauds wanted to preserve the young icon to the best of their abilities. They decided to go with her "Try Again" music video look and many fans were beyond pleased. Take a look at a few photos and responses below, and let us know if they got this one right.