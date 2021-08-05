It seems as if each year fans get themselves all hype up to finally receive Aaliyah's catalog on streaming services. Aaliyah was just 22-years-old when she died in a plane crash in the Bahamas right at the cusp of a shift in her career, and in the decades that have followed, her fans have begged for her catalog to be shared. The rights to Aaliyah's music is reportedly in the hands of her uncle Barry Hankerson, and although there have been promises of music being released on anniversaries or birthdays of the late singer, we've come up empty-handed.

Hankerson has recently announced that he's launching a new record label and earlier today (August 4), his first artist hinted that Aaliyah's music is on the way. Some believe that this is a shady move to help promote his new business venture and Aaliyah's estate has released a statement about this latest revelation.

"Protecting Aaliyah's legacy is, and will always be, our focus," they wrote. "For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish. We have always been confused as to why there is such as tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives."

"Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah's music without any transparency or full accountability to the estate compels our hearts to express a word - forgiveness." The estate goes on to say that they will "continue to defend ourselves" as well as the singer's legacy," especially against those "who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah's life's work."

In just a few weeks will mark the 20th anniversary since Aaliyah passed away and there has been an ongoing cry for legacy to continue with a new audience of music lovers who are unable to enjoy her contributions to the industry in its entirety. Read through the estate's message in full below.