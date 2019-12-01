The rise of the streaming has been host to a number of pushes from fans for earlier catalogs. In anew update it seems that Aaliyah's rotation of tracks will finally be making its ways to digital platforms.

It was Barry Hankerson, the late singer's uncle and founder of her native Blackground Records who took to social media to reveal that her full discography would be published on all major streaming services on her what would be her 41st birthday: January 26th, 2020.

"We listened, this is not a drill in honor of the great legacy of #Aaliyah,” tweeted from protected Twitter account, tagging Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, and Amazon Prime.

Currently, 1994's Age Ain't Nothing but a Number debut album is the only project of Aaliyah's that lives on streaming. Her subsequent One In a Million and 2001 self-titled effort are not on any platforms. Hankerson, who holds complete control of Aaliyah's masters has previously been cited as the primary force behind her absence on digital platforms. As Complex points out, a correlation in Blackground's failure to survive in the digital age could be correlated with Hankerson's inability to fully cope with his niece's death according to sources.