Fans who pleaded via petition for the wax museum, Madame Tussauds, to immortalize the late R&B sensation, Aaliyah, are having their wish granted. One petition insisted that Aaliyah be acknowledged as the "icon in [the] entertainment industry" that she is. When stars are lost, the ones who loved them take on the responsibility of ensuring their legacies, their faces and their greatest works are not forgotten. Including Aaliyah in the institution of Madame Tussauds is a way of doing exactly that.

Wax Aaliyah will be added to the collection at Tussauds' Las Vegas location on August 21st, just a few days before the 18th anniversary of her tragic passing. After days of teasing a special surprise, the official Aaliyah Instagram page announced the news yesterday, along with a contest that will give ten lucky fans the opportunity win VIP access to the statue's big reveal event. The contest entails posting a photo of yourself on the Aaliyah app and Instagram (with the hashtag, #ShowUsYourAaliyah), in which you emulate one of Aaliyah's iconic looks. To be immortalized in this fashion is only befitting of the widely proclaimed "Princess of R&B". There have definitely been instances of wax figures turning out... slightly skewed in the past, but let us pray that Aaliyah gets the honor she deserves by being sculpted in all her glory. We wonder which Aaliyah look will be captured in wax.