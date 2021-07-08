Aaliyah Lives On Through Hits Like "More Than A Woman"

Twenty years removed from the release of Aaliyah's third studio album, an eponymous masterpiece that features no shortage of timeless hits, the project's legacy continues to live on. Originally having dropped on July 7th, 2001, featuring production from her longtime collaborator Timbaland and more, the project remains an essential chapter of her legacy. Alas, it has yet to make the transition to streaming services, though her many fans remain hopeful that the day will finally come.

In honor of the late singer's memory, we'd like to highlight one of the project's many highlights, the Timbaland-produced "More Than A Woman." It's a relic of a bygone era, capturing a sound that has largely -- and perhaps sadly -- moved on. Still, there's a reason this one remains in rotation to this day, a testament to the universal appeal of Aaliyah's music. Be sure to give it a spin in honor of the late singer's anniversary, and show some love to her self-titled album in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Midnight grindin', heart rate's climbin'

You go, I go, 'cause we share pillows

Chase me, leave me, there's still no separating

Morning massages with new bones in your closet