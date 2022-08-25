Aaliyah Expressed Her Love The Old School Way On "4 Page Letter"

Today marks a dark day in music history. August 25th, 2022 marks the 21-year anniversary of Aaliyah's death. However, she remains one of the most important figures in R&B. In the past two years, fans have finally received her catalog on streaming services following disputes between her estate and her record label.

It seems like a better time than any to bring back her single, "4 Page Letter" as this week's #TBT. While discussions about the state of R&B have been rampant, "4 Page Letter" was a record that encapsulated that feeling of love that many say is missing from the genre. From Timbaland's sly production to Aaliyah's vulnerable songwriting that finds her basking in love, "4 Page Letter" remains a quintessential anthem in her catalog that's lived on throughout the years.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

People always say that I've played myself for you

They say that you don't even notice me

Baby, when I get the nerve to come to you

Promise me that you won't diss me

