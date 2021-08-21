Aaliyah Captured Heartbreak On "Never Comin Back"

Aug 25th, 2021 will mark 20 years since the untimely passing of Aaliyah. The groundbreaking and ever-influential R&B singer died in 2001 following a plane crash in the Bahamas at the age of 22. And while her legacy continues to live on, it was only until this week that her catalog became widely available on streaming services. Many of her fans have revisited her catalog in recent days while younger fans might only be getting fully introduced to Aaliyah's genius.

One In A Million, Aaliyah's sophomore album, was a glimpse into her maturity from a young girl to a woman as she explored topics like heartbreak and relationships. "Never Comin' Back" plays out like a live performance where Aaliyah provides empowering words for the ladies and puts the fellas on notice. With Timbaland's smooth, signature production, Aaliyah reflects on lost love, growth, and the impact of a man's actions.

Sequentially, the song follows "Heartbroken" where Aaliyah details the hardships of shakey relationships where she's always being let down. In that sense, "Never Comin' Back" is a record that serves to empower not only Aaliyah but any other woman who can relate.

Quotable Lyrics

I once was young, but

I'm all grown up, and

I know 'bout love, and

I used to love you

You tried to play me

And then persuade me

