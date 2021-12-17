Aaliyah & The Weeknd Blend Effortlessly On "Poison"

Prepare for an influx of Aaliyah tunes in the months to come now that her uncle has released not only her catalogs but new music. Aaliyah fans have been treated to the singer's albums this year after decades of not being able to enjoy the works on streaming services. We previously reported on Barry Hankerson promising a new Aaliyah record that would include artists like Drake, Chris Brown, and Future, and on Friday (December 17), we have a collaboration between Baby Girl and The Weeknd.

"Poison" has been teased all week as fans have been counting down the days to its release. The Weeknd has previously sampled Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat," so seeing this track come together is a bit of a full circle.

“I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The Weeknd,” said Hankerson. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.” Stream "Poison" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Late at night I lay awake in tears and pain (Tears and pain)

Askin' my heart for, "What went wrong?" (Hey)

Askin' myself, "What's goin' on?"

Oh, come on, we seem to see things eye to eye (Eye to eye)

Somehow I didn't feel the danger (Hey)

And now I'm sleeping with a stranger

