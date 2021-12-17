mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Aaliyah & The Weeknd Blend Effortlessly On "Poison"

Erika Marie
December 17, 2021 00:35
6.5K Views
214
11
AaliyahAaliyah
Aaliyah

Poison
Aaliyah & The Weeknd

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
79% (14)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
3 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Aaliyah's uncle, Barry Hankerson, promised that a new, posthumous album from his late niece will also include features from Drake and Chris Brown.


Prepare for an influx of Aaliyah tunes in the months to come now that her uncle has released not only her catalogs but new music. Aaliyah fans have been treated to the singer's albums this year after decades of not being able to enjoy the works on streaming services. We previously reported on Barry Hankerson promising a new Aaliyah record that would include artists like Drake, Chris Brown, and Future, and on Friday (December 17), we have a collaboration between Baby Girl and The Weeknd.

"Poison" has been teased all week as fans have been counting down the days to its release. The Weeknd has previously sampled Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat," so seeing this track come together is a bit of a full circle.

“I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented The Weeknd,” said Hankerson. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.” Stream "Poison" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Late at night I lay awake in tears and pain (Tears and pain)
Askin' my heart for, "What went wrong?" (Hey)
Askin' myself, "What's goin' on?"
Oh, come on, we seem to see things eye to eye (Eye to eye)
Somehow I didn't feel the danger (Hey)
And now I'm sleeping with a stranger

[via]

Aaliyah
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  21  4
  11
  6.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Aaliyah The Weeknd Posthumous Single
11 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Aaliyah & The Weeknd Blend Effortlessly On "Poison"
214
11
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject