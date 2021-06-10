As fans await the release of Aaliyah's discography to DSPs, a new biography is reportedly giving an inside look into the late singer's personal relationships. It was a summer day in 2001 when the tragic news broke that Aaliyah and eight others were killed in a plane crash in the Bahamas. For decades, Aaliyah fans have preserved the singer's memory, and now The Shade Room reports that Hip Hop journalist Kathy Iandoli has written an "in-depth" biography that highlights an alleged secret romance between Aaliyah and the late celebrated producer and artist, Static Major.

When speaking about Aaliyah's relationships, conversations often include her marriage to R. Kelly when she was underage and her relationship with Dame Dash. In Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah, Iandoli claims that Static''s mother confirmed that her son dated the singer "around 1997 into 1998."

The Shade Room shared an excerpt that reads:

“‘They were definitely an item,’ she said. ‘Aaliyah was crazy about him.’ And while the song cloaks their romance in secrecy, they were pretty open to Static’s mom and apparently Aaliyah’s own parents. ‘He brought Aaliyah to my wedding,’ Edith continued. ‘That was a big deal because [her parents] didn’t let her go places.’”

The book also shares the story of how Timbaland, Aaliyah, and Static Major joined forces in the studio to create "Are You That Somebody?" in under 12 hours for inclusion on the Dr. Dolittle soundtrack. Static apparently penned, “Girl, I’ve been watching you like a hawk in the sky...” to Aaliyah, and the lyrics were altered for her to use on the track.

“Aaliyah wasn’t a fan of the song on the first listen, despite the autobiographical undertone. Still, she recorded it, and of course it was perfect." Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah is slated to hit shelves on August 17.

