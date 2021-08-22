Aaliyah's influence in the music industry is set in stone, years after her passing. From her sense of fashion to her choice of production, it's all managed to seep into the modern sound of music today. Her timeless music hasn't been the most accessible, unfortunately, with the majority of her catalog missing from streaming services. On Friday, fans rejoiced after One In A Million was finally brought to DSPs. So, it only made sense that we'd highlight at least one track off of the project for this week's R&B Season playlist and the title track only felt right.

In a few weeks, James Blake will finally be delivering his follow-up to Assume Form. The multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer has shared a few singles over the weeks to prep for the campaign, beginning with "Say What You Will." On Friday, he shared the second single off of the project titled, "Life Is Not The Same" which includes co-production credits from Take A Daytrip. It was a necessary vibe for this week's playlist and one that will be in steady rotation this week.

Along with records from Aaliyah and James Blake, this week's R&B Season playlist also includes some new music from JoJo as well as Abra.

