Aaliyah tragically passed away at the age of 22 in 2001, and 20 years after her death, her third and final studio album, Aaliyah, will finally be accessible via streaming platforms. Following the re-release of One In A Million in August, Aaliyah's acclaimed self-titled album is scheduled to hit DSPs this Friday, on September 10.

Aaliyah was originally released in July 2001, just one month prior to the singer's untimely death, and the now two-times platinum record spawned her hit record "Rock The Boat."



Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Other tracks on Aaliyah's self-titled album include the Timbaland-produced tracks "Try Again" and "We Need a Resolution," the Static Major-assisted "Loose Rap," and the timeless ballad "I Care 4 U," which was one of the most unforgettable collaborations between Aaliyah, Missy Elliot, and Timbaland. As already mentioned, Aaliyah will be available on all streaming services starting this Friday, but if you would like to purchase a physical copy for your personal collection, Blackground Records 2.0 is currently selling CDs, cassettes, and vinyl as well.

In anticipation for the re-release of Aaliyah, Blackground Records 2.0 has also brought back the iconic singer's original 2001 commercials for the album. Check out the anime-inspired ad below.

I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah, the two posthumous Aaliyah compilations, will also be releasing at the beginning of October, but for now, be on the lookout for Aaliyah's self-titled album when it re-releases via Blackground Records 2.0 this Friday.