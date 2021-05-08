A1 x J1 Link A Boogie For The Hoodie For "Latest Trends (Remix)"

A few years ago, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie offered his highly underrated EP International Artist that found him dabbling into international sounds. The rapper's versatility has always been his strongest attribute as an artist and in recent years, he's been proving that his touch can really transform a record into a bonafide hit.

UK duo A1 x J1 has been steadily rising with the release of their single, "Latest Trends." The song arrived in February and already earned a remix with Aitch. Now, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has linked up with them for another remix of the record that will likely help it break the North American market.

Check out the latest offering from A1 x J1 ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie below.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't trust no hoes, gotta take away phones

'Cause the opps might know them

Plus how the n***as wanna roll on us?

Never know, so I keep one up

