mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A1 x J1 Link A Boogie For The Hoodie For "Latest Trends (Remix)"

Aron A.
May 08, 2021 17:02
142 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Latest Trends (Remix)
A1 x J1 Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie comes through for the remix,


A few years ago, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie offered his highly underrated EP International Artist that found him dabbling into international sounds. The rapper's versatility has always been his strongest attribute as an artist and in recent years, he's been proving that his touch can really transform a record into a bonafide hit.

UK duo A1 x J1 has been steadily rising with the release of their single, "Latest Trends." The song arrived in February and already earned a remix with Aitch. Now, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has linked up with them for another remix of the record that will likely help it break the North American market.

Check out the latest offering from A1 x J1 ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie below.

Quotable Lyrics
Can't trust no hoes, gotta take away phones
'Cause the opps might know them
Plus how the n***as wanna roll on us?
Never know, so I keep one up

A1 x J1
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  142
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
A1 x J1 A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A1 x J1 Link A Boogie For The Hoodie For "Latest Trends (Remix)"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject