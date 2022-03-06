mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A1 X J1 & Tion Wayne Team Up For "Night Away (Dance)" Single & Music Video

Hayley Hynes
March 06, 2022 16:30
88 Views
00
0
A1 X J1/SpotifyA1 X J1/Spotify
A1 X J1/Spotify

Night Away (Dance)
A1 x J1 Feat. Tion Wayne

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The new arrival puts a spin on J. Lo and Pitbull's 2010 dance track "On The Floor."


On their latest single, young rap dup A1 x J1 went above and beyond by nabbing a feature from Tion Wayne to create "Night Away (Dance)," a just under three-minute-long track that puts a fun twist on Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull's 2010 dance track, "On The Floor."

"Too many girls that I've liked / Can't be wife, ain't got time / She wanna be my queen for the night / But I gotta chase dough, not chase her thighs," the UK-based spitters rap on their new arrival.

Speaking on the upbeat track, J1 said, "This track is a banger. We had so much fun making this song and Tion is like a big bro, so it made so much sense to do this song together."

As GRM Daily notes, "Night Away (Dance)" follows A1 x J1's first sold-out show, which took place a few weeks back at London's O2 Academy in Islington, marking yet another milestone for the two young lyricists, who also earned themselves a 2022 BRIT nomination. 

Let us know what you think of Tion Wayne's appearance on A1 x J1's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Too many girls that I've liked
Can't be wife, ain't got time
She wanna be my queen for the night
But I gotta chase dough, not chase her thighs

[Via]

A1 x J1 Tion Wayne new music new song new single joint track collab track remix grime
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS A1 X J1 & Tion Wayne Team Up For "Night Away (Dance)" Single & Music Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject