A1 X J1 & Tion Wayne Team Up For "Night Away (Dance)" Single & Music Video

On their latest single, young rap dup A1 x J1 went above and beyond by nabbing a feature from Tion Wayne to create "Night Away (Dance)," a just under three-minute-long track that puts a fun twist on Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull's 2010 dance track, "On The Floor."

"Too many girls that I've liked / Can't be wife, ain't got time / She wanna be my queen for the night / But I gotta chase dough, not chase her thighs," the UK-based spitters rap on their new arrival.

Speaking on the upbeat track, J1 said, "This track is a banger. We had so much fun making this song and Tion is like a big bro, so it made so much sense to do this song together."

As GRM Daily notes, "Night Away (Dance)" follows A1 x J1's first sold-out show, which took place a few weeks back at London's O2 Academy in Islington, marking yet another milestone for the two young lyricists, who also earned themselves a 2022 BRIT nomination.

