A young woman is in police custody following a fatal crash that left two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian dead.

Jayna Tanae Webb, 21, was arrested after allegedly crashing into Troopers Brandon T. Sisca and Martin F. Mack III, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras. The incident happened around 1 a.m on Monday (March 21) while the troopers were assisting Oliveras, Webb struck them at high speed. Both troopers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Webb has not been shy about her habit of drunk driving - much of her tweets revolve around her ability to drive drunk. "If you ask me, I'm the best drunk driver ever," she tweeted back in January. Even moments before killing all three men, Webb tweeted about drunk driving. She now faces 18 charges including, homicide by vehicle, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, involuntary manslaughter, third-degree murder, and driving under the influence.

Her attorney Michael Walker told CBS 3, "This is a tragedy all the way around. We are never the worst thing we have done in our life. If in fact she is found guilty of this, she is more than that and right now she is an innocent person. She's extremely saddened. She's not a violent criminal. She has no past, no prior contacts with police whatsoever. She's a great person and it would devastate most people and right now she's devasted."

Since the fatal accident, thousands of Twitter users have rallied against drunk driving, and have encouraged many alternatives before getting behind the wheel under the influence.

