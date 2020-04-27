It's not uncommon to hear someone describe their life as "a movie," even if the life in question is the furthest thing from cinematic as humanely possible. Yet for Philadelphia-born Scott Storch, one of the great producers of the past twenty years, his insane story seems tailor-made for the silver screen.

From holding it down as The Roots' piano player to linking with Dr. Dre, to partying with the likes of Diddy, Kim Kardashian, and Paris Hilton, to squandering a multi-million dollar fortune, to rising from the ashes and building himself back up again -- the Scott Storch story is an epic tale of trial, tribulation, and triumph. Yesterday, the producer took to Instagram to inform the masses that a Scott Storch movie is indeed on the way, though no further details were provided.

For one, it's unclear as to whether the movie will be a major studio production, not unlike that of NWA's Straight Outta Compton. Given that we can only assume a young Dr. Dre will be present in the movie, along with countless other real-life celebrities, it stands to reason that a big-budget will be necessary. Especially if the full extent of Storch's lavish and yacht-heavy lifestyle is to be portrayed. The question is, which actor is best suited to step into the leading role? And perhaps more importantly, will we finally get to the bottom of this particular plotline?