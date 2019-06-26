Alex Rodriguez got himself tangled up in his words on Tuesday after a snippet of his recent Sports Illustrated interview went viral. The former baseball star spoke about his time at this year's Met Gala and who he interacted with while there. "We had a great table,” he said. “The black guy from The Wire—Idris Elba, yeah, and his new wife. Some famous singer next to me, I don’t know what her name is. Versace—Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall. And we had an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is.”

Aside from "the black guy," the "Asian gentleman," and the possibility that he was referring to fashion icon Donatella Versace as "some famous singer," Rodriguez's comments about Kylie Jenner is what captured the most attention. However, Kylie refuted A-Rod's claims and tweeted, "Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones." She completed her message with both a shrug and facepalm emoji.

Rodriguez rolled back on his initial comments and responded to her tweet by writing, "OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove."