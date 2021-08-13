Rumors have been circling that avid gamers may have to wait until 2025 to get their hands on a copy of Grand Theft Auto VI, and while that scenario would likely not be ideal for most fans of the carjacking video game series, there does appear to be some good news on the horizon.

According to IGN, a remastered trilogy featuring three classic Grand Theft Auto games will be releasing soon, and it will reportedly be available across multiple gaming platforms, even on Nintendo Switch.



John Ewing/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the release, but video game website Kotaku claims to have learned from sources close to the company that a remastered trilogy is in fact in the works. According to IGN, the gaming bundle will include GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas — all of which will be remastered in Unreal Engine and feature a mix of new and old graphics.

This leak comes alongside reports that Rockstar is also currently working on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA 5, which are rumored to be releasing later this year.

