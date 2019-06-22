A super-rare 1947 Patek Philippe ref 1518 has been sold for approximately $422,000 USD at the auction company, Bonhams', best-ever Fine Wristwatches sale. The combined sales from the auction raked in a total of $3.3 million, and saw such pieces as the yellow/gold wrist wach of the mentioned Patek Philippe - which was one of the rarest pieces the watchmaker had ever made.

BONHAMS The watch was said to have been owned by the same family that bought it in 1948. The stunning piece featured a number of characteristics which showcased a unique attention to detail. It came fit with a white dial finished with gold hands and numbers, a black tachymeter display, two day and month windows, three subsidiary dials for constant seconds, 30 minutes register and a signature "phases of the moon" and date display.Two other notable sales that took place at the auction included: a large gold Patek Philippe from all the way back in 1952 - which sold for a whopping approximate value of $238,000, as well as a “box fresh” 2008 Patek 5970P that has never before been worn, cashing out for approximately $127,000.

BONHAMS

Though the Patek Philippe label lead the auction, with six watches from the top ten lots, other pieces such as a Cartier Baignoire Oval Maxi, a Rolex Submariner, and a Rolex Sea-Dweller also gathered some big bucks. The Cartier was a rare sight, even for the auction house, and sold for approximately $82,000. Handmade in London from a limited-supply in 1968, the impressive accessory was made from 18K gold. Maybe the next show will see Drake pulling up, as the rapper is known for his love of luxury watches, having worn a $750,000 watch to the NBA finals.