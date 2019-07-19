With Kim and Kanye attempting to work their magic at the White House with Donald Trump, it was starting to look like A$AP Rocky may walk the streets a free man once more. But the most recent news in this whole debacle sees the detained rapper forced to stay behind bars until Thursday at the earliest, having been deemed a "flight risk" by officials. He is currently facing a total of a potential six-year detainment for assault, and when he was first jailed in Sweden, a timeline of two weeks was given until his release, but as time goes on his release is being pushed further and further. As the investigation is ongoing, Rocky is being forced to live in solitary confinement, and under deplorable conditions. With the situation seemingly not getting any better, and people beginning to wonder just when it is exactly Rocky would be seeing the light of day, we have to wonder just how it is that despite not actually being charged, he's receiving much worse treatment than his white counterpart, G-Eazy, did with country officials.

If you recall, in May of last year, G-Eazy walked away scot-free of any jail time, after he went on a coked-up spree and punched a bouncer in the head in Sweden. At the time, Despite being arrested on charges of assault, possession of drugs and use of narcotics, prosecutors made a deal with him only a day and a half later: he pled guilty to violent resistance, a crime of violence against an official and illegal drug possession, and was allowed to leave the country immediately. He was sentenced only with a $10k fine and probation, as well as paying $900 to the security guard. As opposed to Rocky, who had clear video evidence showing he was just acting in a manner of self-defense, G-Eazy punched the man completely on his own (drugged up) accord, yet the difference in their treatment speaks volumes. If that's not enough to convince you that this case screams undertones of racial discrimination, you may recall back in 2015, when Snoop Dogg was arrested in Sweden after being pulled over and brought into custody because cops suspected he was driving under the influence. He was only released after cops forced him to pee in a cup to determine he was clean. At the time, Snoop swore he would never return to the country.