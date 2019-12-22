Despite missing the opportunity to name the film A Quiet Place 2: A Quieter Place, the hype for John Krazinsky's anticipated sequel remains very much real. When the first film dropped in 2018, many were impressed by the sci-fi thriller and its easily accessible approach to light horror. A Quiet Place ultimately became a box office darling, to the point where a sequel was all but guaranteed. Now, it appears the time is upon us, and we've officially received the first teaser of the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II. Or more specifically, a teaser to the upcoming trailer for A Quiet Place Part II.

While the very existence of a teaser for a trailer may be enough to make you turn any quiet place into an instantly loud one, there's still much to be excited for. After all, we now know the trailer comes out on New Year's Day, so be sure to mark your calendars accordingly. As for the plot itself, details remain relatively scarce, though Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have officially joined the cast.

Are you excited to see this one when it arrives in full on March 20, 2020? If so, sound off below.