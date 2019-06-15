A previously unheard collaboration between Pusha T and Lauryn Hill called "Coming Home" has seemingly surfaced online. During a discussion with Variety earlier this year, Pusha-T listed Hill as one of his Top 25, stating that her music came up while he and Kanye West were in Utah working on DAYTONA. It must be a blessing for Pusha to have been able to collaborate with her (despite the fact that he hardly agrees to do guest appearances), and it's no surprise that the track is fire.

The track has since been deleted from the Soundcloud link it originally surfaced from, but if you’re good with internet, you should be able to find it. As with most leaks, it isn’t sure where the song originated from but it sure is legit and something that has never been out before. The lyrics are heartfelt and purposeful, with some words embracing black empowerment, but it hasn't yet been confirmed whether this is a scrapped song from one of Pusha’s old albums or set to be featured on his next.

In other Pusha T news, we recently reported that the Daytona artist was facing legal disputes alongside Kanye, for his track "Come Back Baby," for which both artists have been accused for the unauthorized sampling of George Jackson's 1972 track "I Can't Do Without You." As well as this, Pusha and Drake fans alike are buzzing with the theory that Drake dissed him one, of the two, tracks he dropped: "Omerta" in celebration of the Raptors winning the NBA championship on Thursday night.