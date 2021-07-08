Over the past several weeks, there have been countless updates and rumors surrounding Juice WRLD's next posthumous album, and on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the late "Lucid Dreams" artist's 2020 project Legends Never Die, his team has officially announced the next stage of his posthumous career.

As previously hinted at by Lil Bibby, fans will soon be able to dive into Juice WRLD's second posthumous album, titled The Party Never Ends, and there will in fact be even more new from the fallen rapper in the near future.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The Party Never Ends has been confirmed to be the first chapter in a three-part project from the late Chicago rapper. No other project titles from the posthumous trilogy have been revealed, but fans can expect to hear The Party Never Ends first. The release date and official cover have still not yet been revealed.

According to a press release, Grade A and Interscope Records will also be honor Juice WRLD's legacy by contributing to his mother Camela Wallace's Live Free 999 Fund, which has created a free crisis hotline and supported youth who are dealing with addiction.

Eager fans can go ahead and pre-save the album here. Are you excited for The Party Never Ends and the two other new posthumous Juice WRLD albums that are on the way?