Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's reasons for trending could have anything to do with his numerous movie moves with Hobbs & Shaw, the second installment of Jumanji or his adorable father/daughter moments. However, the recent cause for The Rock's spike in trends has to do with a photo of his hand and the reactions to the image. Dwayne uploaded a photo to his Instagram feed that sees a tiny little gecko sitting on his finger. "Here’s the deal with these things. a) they’re very cute. c) they taste great. #lightsnack," he captioned the image.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While some followers were probably wondering what option "b" was about, another group of people had a lot of things to say about the state of the actor's hand. "Rich as fuck but can’t buy lotion," one user commented, while another added, "A slap in the face with that hand will format your memory."

Dwayne's Ballers co-star Rob Corddry even jumped in the comment section writing: "Your hands are gross." After all the criticism thrown Dwayne's way, someone finally commented a positive remark. "Those are hands of a WORKING MAN, FATHER, and A BIG HEARTED SOUL," photographer Michael Muller wrote.