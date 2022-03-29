Sheff G seems to be finding new ways to spend his time behind bars. A recent video surfaced on IG of the "Drum Dummy" rapper playing GTA on a flat screen in a tiny prison cell.

Sheff G was sentenced to two years in prison on Oct 20, 2021, after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon. Back in January of 2021, the 23-year-old rapper was arrested during a traffic stop after allegedly driving recklessly and without a license plate. During a search of his car, police found a .45 caliber Glock. In an IG post, Sheff shared a message with fans and said he'll "be bacc soon."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

In the video clip, Sheff is seen sitting around with a few other inmates playing GTA, clearly making the best out of his current situation. In addition to his guilty plea, Sheff was also slapped with a lawsuit for crashing into the front of a Cadilac driven by Alexia Friend. Friend filed the lawsuit back in 2020 and it was reported that the NY native was fleeing police, smashing into Friend's car after running a stop sign.

Sheff G rose to fame after his single "No Suburban" went viral, dubbing him one of the founders of Brooklyn drill. In May 2020, he dropped his debut studio album One and Only which included his single "No Suburban, Pt. 2" with over 21M streams. The single went on to be certified Gold by RIAA in 2022. His collab single "Tip Toe" with Sleepy Hallow would be the second single to be certified Gold by RIAA.





