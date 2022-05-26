A 21 Savage and Pharrell collab may be on the way. A new snippet from the two just surfaced on social media.

The 10-second clip is 21 rapping "cash in, cash out, cash in, cash-out" over Pharrell's iconic, eclectic production. For some internet users, there's some excitement surrounding a potential release, while others didn't think too highly of what they heard. "Ummm Idk about this one," one Instagram commented on DJ Akademiks' post of the snippet while another applauded Pharell's production, "Pharrell production undefeated."

Rob Kim/Getty Images

21 Savage has been pretty quiet since the 2020 release of his studio album Savage Mode II, the follow-up to the 2016 Savage Mode. Narrated by Morgan Freeman, the album included guest features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy. Back in October 2020, a chopped, not slopped version of the album was released. The album also included the singles "Mr. Right Now" and "Runnin."

21 also teamed up with Fireboy DML and Blxst back in February for the "Peru (Remix)."

Pharrell is gearing up for his festival "Something In The Water" this June in Washington, DC. The two-day festival will include performances from artists including 6lack, Calvin Harriss, Chloe x Halle, Earthgang, and more.

The Virginia native is also coming off working on Kendrick Lamar's latest album release Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. "I'm back", he said while listening to Kendrick's lyrical delivery. "I must've had 3000 lives and 3000 wives - are y'all listening to the sh*t this muthaf*cka's saying?" The album included features from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, and more.

Check it out here.