According to publisher Bluehole, a new Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds is currently in the works. The untitled game will be developed by a new studio by the name of Striking Distance, and headed by ex-Call of Duty and Dead Space game-developer, Glen Schofield. The Striking Distance title is currently still in its early stages of development, with PUBG Corp stating that the game is an “original narrative experience within the PUBG universe.”

The game is not speculated to be a battle royale, with Schofield stating “As a creative, the freedom to explore the PUBG universe has me excited about the possibilities, which I view as beyond the battle royale genre.” Although the title won’t be a sequel, it’ll come off the back of one of the most influential games of all time in PUBG, as it has gone to globally raise the stakes of the battle royale genre, as well as, create sensations like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. In other game-related news, and for you anime heads out there, there’s a new One Punch Man game in the works too.