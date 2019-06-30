Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has been captivating players with its gameplay since it dropped in 2017. The battle royale styled game didn't offer the best graphics on consoles, but it gave gamers a more realistic experience than Fortnite. For the past two years, the game has been evolving and upgrading through patches and new level drops that have expanded the title's fanbase. Now that the PUBG Corp has taste success with one game, they are ready to build something fresh.

According to a report from GameSpot, Glen Schofield a new Playerunknown's Battlegrounds game is in development. The game's publisher, Bluehole, made the announcement without revealing much else. They did reveal that a new studio called Striking Distance will build the new game, and it will be headed by Call of Duty and Dead Space developer Glen Schofield. PUBG Corp.'s press release stated that the game is an "original narrative experience within the PUBG universe," while Schofield has led fans to believe it won't be a battle royale game. "As a creative, the freedom to explore the PUBG universe has me excited about the possibilities, which I view as beyond the battle royale genre," Schofield explained. He also tweeted that the new game is not a sequel to PUBG.