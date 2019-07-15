Fans of Lil Peep can look forward to another posthumous album from the late rapper to arrive soon.

It was in a message uploaded to Peep's Instagram account that his mother Liza Womack signed a note that reads, "Who wants a new Lil Peep album of amazing unreleased music put together by Gus' mom and the songs' original collaborators. You have been waiting for this, and I can't wait to give it to you."

The uploaded note is captioned with a simple "Yep," leaving fans to anticipate the new effort.

Last November marked the arrival of Peep's first posthumous full-length effort, Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2. His mother previously voiced her support of that first effort as well, citing Columbia Records' efforts to maintain the young star's legacy.

"What do you do when a young artist dies long before his time, leaving behind a legacy of finished and unfinished work and a legion of heartbroken fans," she questioned at a listening party around the time. "Well, I feel very proud of what Columbia Records has done with Gus' album."

In addition, iLoveMakonnen also revealed that he had crafted a joint project with the late Peep and that fans could expect to hear it in the second half of the year.