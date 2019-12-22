At least 63 vehicles have been involved in a massive pile-up on an interstate highway in Virginia that has sent 35 people to the hospital, according to Fox.

The accident began at 7:51 a.m. near the Queens Creek exit in York County. Originally, police reported that 35 vehicles were involved, but that has since raised to 63. Both the Eastbound and Westbound side of interstate 64 were affected by the crash. The Eastbound side reopened around 11 AM, while the Westbound side remains closed.

For those in the area, The Virginia Department of Transportation's Hampton Roads says, "Currently, traffic is being detoured off at the Route 199/Humelsine Pkwy exit (exit 242)."

VA State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but they say ice and fog played a role. They also say that injuries range from minor to life-threatening. Two people are in critical condition.

First responders, reportedly, had to climb atop cars to get across the highway.

As we near the holidays, more and more drivers will be on the road traveling and it is important to stay safe during adverse conditions.

The Virginia Department of Transportation's Hampton Roads Twitter account will continue to update the story as more details emerge.