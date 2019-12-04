Production is under way for a Mary J. Blige documentary at Amazon studios. The doc will delve into some deep issues from Blige's past including poverty, addiction, heartbreak, and abuse and will give us a glimpse into what was taking place behind the scenes throughout her career. Mary is celebrating 25 years since the release of her album My Life and the film will follow her on a special tour performing the album from beginning to end. The "Just Fine" singer has been through so much in her lifetime that the doc promises to be revealing.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Matt Newman, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios said of the documentary, “We all know Mary J. Blige as the two-time Oscar nominee, Grammy Award winning, multi-hyphenate who has sold over 80 million records. But through this documentary, audiences will see a raw and honest side of Mary J. Blige opening up about her personal journey of redemption and healing. We are thrilled to share with our worldwide Prime Video customers this exclusive, never-before-seen, inside look into the global legend, Mary J. Blige.”

MJB's documentary is currently untitled and she will be an executive producer for the film under her Blue Butterfly banner. Tara Long from eOne, Diddy, Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez of Creature Films, as well as Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson from Blue Butterfly are all executive producing the project.