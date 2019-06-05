Ayesha Curry has once again become a target of sexist trolling during the 2019 NBA Finals. Police have now launched an investigation after a Toronto fan screamed “I just wanted to let everyone know: Ayesha Curry, we’re going to f**k her in the p**sy,” on live television. According to the Toronto Sun , Tristan Warkentin was speaking to a reporter at Jurassic Park when asked how he enjoyed the game. At this point, the Ottowa area salesman came for Ayesha Curry in the most disgusting way possible. After the incident, Warkentin is claiming he's been receiving death threats. “I’m not in a position to defend myself in terms of what happened,” Tristan said. “I am sure you understand the influence of alcohol.”

Tristan claims the amount of alcohol he consumed played a huge role in what he said, and told the Toronto Sun he was planning on apologizing to Ayesha. He now says he wants to reach out to the Curry’s, who, despite being team Golden State, have Toronto roots. “What I am trying to do is maybe reach out to Mr. and Mrs. Curry and that’s realistically who I feel I owe an apology to–and maybe Toronto,” he said.

However, it looks like Tristan's apology may be just a little too late, as the video has already gone viral, and Golden State and Toronto fans are NOT condoning his vulgarity. Popular sports reporter Meg Linehan weighed in on the comments on Twitter, expressing her disgust with the way Tristan acted as a Toronto fan.“I love covering the Raptors. I love the fans and I love the postseason feeling in the city,” she tweeted. “However, I really can’t stand when people hijack an interview to spew vile comments on live TV. Toronto is so much better than that.” She took to the platform once more on Sunday to tweet: “the fact people still think they can get away with a phrase I won’t even mention by acronym is shocking.”

The Toronto Police have now launched an investigation on Warkentin after his appearance Sunday on CP24.