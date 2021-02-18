Atlanta sneaker boutique A Ma Maniére has been a staple of sneaker culture for quite some time now, and every year, it feels like they come through with a great collaboration. A Ma Maniére has been particularly active when it comes to Nike collabs, and 2021 will be no different as they are officially teaming up with Jumpman for a new and unique take on the Air Jordan 3.

This shoe has been teased for a while, although fans had yet to see any real official images. Well, that all changed recently as A Ma Maniére came through with some photos of their new Air Jordan 3. As you can see, the sneaker has a white leather upper, all while grey suede overlays are placed at the toe box and back heel. Some violet is on the midsole, all while the inside of the shoe is quilted. The right shoe has a Jumpman logo on the tongue, and the left tongue has the A Ma Maniére "A."

If you are looking to grab these, they will be dropping in the coming months through the brand's website. They will also be released at their various brick-and-mortar locations. Let us know if you plan on copping these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike