A Ma Maniére is one of the most well-known sneaker boutiques in all the United States. They have come through with some amazing Air Jordan collaborations over the last few years, and the Air Jordan 1, 2, and 3, have all been part of their repertoire. Soon, they will be dropping an Air Jordan 4, and now, the Air Jordan 12 is about to join their fleet.

As you can see in the brand new images below, the shoe has a real "Flu Game" feel to it although instead of red, we are met with a very nice burgundy that suits the shoe quite nicely. The burgundy is also made with suede, which makes the whole sneaker pop. A Ma Maniére has been killing it with its collaborations, and this is yet another example of that.

According to the post below, this new A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 collaboration will be dropping on November 17th of this year. The release date has yet to be officially confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.