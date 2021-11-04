A Ma Maniére is one of the most well-known sneaker boutiques in the United States and they are certainly the most well-received in all of Atlanta. They have collaborated with the biggest sneaker brands in the world over the years, including the likes of Nike, Adidas, and Jordan Brand. Their most recent collab was with Jumpman on the Air Jordan 3 and since then, there have been teasers and rumors for an Air Jordan 1 with some similar aesthetics.

Now, the official images for the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 collab have surfaced online, and they are looking pretty good right now. As you can see down below, the shoe is covered in a beige suede while the Nike swoosh and cuff are made with a burgundy material that gives off some snakeskin vibes. A Ma Maniére branding can then be found on the tongue and it all comes together to create a dope shoe that fans are going to fawn over on release day.

As for right now, there is no release date for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

