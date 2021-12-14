A biopic about Kanye West titled The College Dropout was reportedly one of the most popular unproduced screenplays in Hollywood in 2021, according to a new survey from the Black List. Other popular potential films included movies about Dennis Rodman, Martin Shkreli, and more.

The Black List, which polls over 375 people in the industry every year to find the “most-liked unproduced screenplays," describes The College Dropout as “A young Kanye West’s intimate journey to create his seminal first album that reinvented hip-hop music.”



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The biopic was written by Thomas Aguilar and Michael Ballin, and is backed by Columbia Pictures.

The aforementioned film about NBA legend Dennis Rodman is titled 48 Hours in Vegas and details his infamous trip to Las Vegas during the NBA Finals.

“Before Game 7 of the NBA finals, Dennis Rodman tells Phil Jackson he needs 48 hours in Vegas," the synopsis reads. "What follows is a surreal adventure with his skittish assistant GM that involves a bull rodeo, parachuting out of a Ferrari and building a friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems.”

Check out the full results from the Black List here.

