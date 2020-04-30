A biopic exploring Janet Jackson's life and career in both the music and television industry is reportedly in the works. There are few pop legends who have stood the test of time quite like Ms. Janet Jackson. Despite being the youngest offspring from a very famous and controversial family, she managed to make a name for herself as a singer, dancer, and actress in the 70s and 80s. Her career is still going strong, and with longevity like hers, it makes sense that a filmmaker would want to portray her life story onscreen in a fictionalized adaptation.

According to a report by The Jasmine Brand, a Janet Jackson biopic is in development. Details are few and far between, but the project is reportedly "being finalized" at the moment. The report also notes that auditions for the film had already begun before the project was halted indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

While it's not specified what ground this reported biopic will cover, Janet's career spans all the way back to 1976 when she starred in the variety show The Jacksons alongside her siblings at the age of 10. She went on to star in various television shows such as Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes, and Fame throughout the 70s and 80s. At the age of 16, she released her first solo album, Janet Jackson, and went on to release Control in 1986 and Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 in 1989, which turned her into a pop icon.