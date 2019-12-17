It is officially the holiday season, or at least it has been ever since late November. As most people get ready to unwind before we head into a new decade, gatherings are bound to happen with, hopefully, an abundance of food, liquor, and weed. But what accompanies that trio better than music?

For anyone who's trying to turn up this holiday season, we at HotNewHipHop got you with a playlist filled with a little something for every kind of hip-hop fan. OG holiday anthems such as Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis," and Kurtis Blow's "Christmas Rappin'" were essential inclusions as were Quad City DJ's "What You Want For Christmas" with The 69 Boyz and K-Nock and "Santa Claus Goes Straight To The Ghetto," by Nate Dogg and Snoop, Outkast's "Players Ball," among many others. Of course, it wouldn't be a hip-hop Christmas playlist in 2019 without "Christmas In Harlem" by Kanye West, CyHi The Prynce, and Teyana Taylor. We also got some heat from A$AP Twelvyy, Jim Jones, Gucci Mane, Jacquees, TLC, and more. Although "Futsal Shuffle 2020" isn't a "holiday song," we figured everyone was trying to get the dance down pat before the new years.

With sprinkles of R&B, a ton of trap, and bangers from all coasts and the U.K., check out HotNewHipHop's A Hip-Hop Christmas Playlist on Spotify below and make sure to follow HNHH on Spotify.

