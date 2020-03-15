An emergency physician at a hospital in Madrid has been documenting his experience with battling coronavirus on Twitter, after he contracted the virus while he was treating infected patients and had to go into isolation. Dr. Yale Tung Chen has been quarantined in his home since last Sunday and is currently on day 7 of his journey. The 35-year-old doctor, who first contracted the virus at Hospital Universitario La Paz where he works, has been posting clips of his daily ultrasounds and describing his symptoms, which have thus far included sore throat, headaches, dry cough, exhaustion, and diarrhea. In his ultrasound, a developing effusion can be seen, which has been known to lead to pneumonia in some patients. While he reports that he's feeling worse than before, he seems to be managing the illness well. His goal is to illustrate how patients exhibiting mild symptoms may not know they even have coronavirus.

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

Day 6

Day 7