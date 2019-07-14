A “director’s cut” edition of Solange’s hauntingly beautiful, visual album When I Get Home is set to hit art museums and theaters across the States as of next week. This edition will take the form of an extended version of the short film, which was released back in March alongside her album. It's set to preview “new scenes and musical arrangements”; and boasts a runtime of 41 minutes - just 8 minutes longer than its original release.

The elongated When I Get Home, "director's cut" is set to hit streaming services on August 5th, following after a month-long run in theatres and museums, premiering on July 7th at Houston, Texas’ Museum of Fine Art. The screenings are set to take place in Houston, New York, Cincinnati, LA, Paris, New Orleans, Boston, Miami, London, and Philly, amongst others. In a statement about her film, the ever-eloquent Solange said “when I was younger I would fear what the people called the Holy Spirit and what it would do to the men and women around me. I never wanted it to catch me, and was terrified on how it might transform me if it did! Much of this film is a surrendering to that fear. After a really tough health year and the loss of the body that I once knew, the film is an invitation for that same spirit to manifest through me and the work I want to continue to create.”