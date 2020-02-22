Texas may have found a way to help protect you from the coronavirus.

Greffex Inc, a genetic engineering company located in Houston, Texas claims to have finished creating a vaccine for the fatal coronavirus disease. Now that the vaccine is complete, scientists will now move on to animal testing with the Food and Drug Administration, but countries like China and Vietnam, who have been majorly impacted, will have their own government agencies to carry out their own testing regulations.

A Chinese man wears a protective mask in Beijing, China - Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

CEO of Greffex, John Price, states that they did not use any living or killed virus to form the vaccine but instead they used adenovirus-based vector vaccines, which are used to target infectious diseases and cancers. “The trick in making a vaccine is can you scale the vaccine that you’ve made to be able to make a certain number of doses, can you test that vaccine quickly and efficiently and then can you get it into patients,” Price tells KHOU11. “And that's where we have an edge as well on the other companies that are out there.”

A medical professional at a preliminary testing facility at the National Medical Center where patients suspected of contracting coronavirus are assessed in Seoul, South Korea - Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Back in September 2019 Greffex received an $18.9 million contract from the National Institute of Health’s National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The vaccine was developed as a result of that contract. If the vaccine is government approved, Greffex will give the vaccine away to the most infected countries.

From the coronavirus disease, more than 2,100 people have died and more than 75,700 people worldwide have been affected.

