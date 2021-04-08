As any good King Of New York claimant can attest, the numbers must meet an appropriately royal standard. Luckily, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has it covered in that department, boasting an impressive tally of gold and platinum plaques in his repertoire. In fact, he's easily one of the most commercially consistent rappers in the game, with a grand total of forty-one RIAA certifications to his name -- a tally that now includes a shiny new platinum plaque for his Artist 2.0 highlight "Me And My Guitar."

Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images

In case you need a quick refresher, A Boogie's "Me And My Guitar," along with the rest of his third studio album Artist 2.0, was released on Valentine's Day of 2020. To this day, the appropriately guitar-fueled track has amassed over twenty million views on YouTube alone, remaining a fan-favorite standout from the twenty-track endeavor. In fact, of all A Boogie's songs to have secured an RIAA certification, "Me And My Guitar" is among the few from Artist 2.0 to hit platinum status. At this moment, the project itself is resting at gold.

We'd like to congratulate A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for adding another platinum track to his resume, solidifying his reputation as one of the game's best-selling rappers, as far as the stats are concerned. Keep an eye out for more news on the upcoming album A Boogie Vs Artist -- a project all-but-guaranteed to net the rapper another batch of plaques for his collection. In the meantime, revisit the track below.

LISTEN: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie - Me And My Guitar