Despite the ongoing drama regarding his tumultuous relationship with Ella Bands, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is embodying the energy from his Artist 2.0 standout cut with Roddy Ricch, Gunna, and London on da Track by running up his numbers. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the New York artist has a new platinum certification to be proud of.

On March 16, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's second studio album Hoodie SZN was certified by the RIAA as a two-times platinum-selling album, making A Boogie's sophomore record his first full-length project to achieve such a feat. Prior to Hoodie SZN's new accomplishment, A Boogie's past projects had not surpassed the platinum threshold, with both his mixtape Artist and his debut album The Bigger Artist both sitting at platinum status years after their release.

To celebrate his new plaque, A Boogie took to Instagram to show love to his fans and once again tease his upcoming project, A-Boogie Vs. Artist.

"Hoodie Szn is 2x Platinum now," the rapper says at the start of his caption before throwing two silver CD emojis in for good measure. "My fans are the best thanks guyzaaas I really owe ya this next one...A-BOOGIE VS ARTIST COMING RIGHT UP STAY READY."

As fans patiently await the release of A-Boogie Vs. Artist, this post definitely serves as a promising update for the forthcoming project. Congratulations to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for the success of Hoodie SZN.